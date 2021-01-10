Serie A, Videos

Video: Danilo’s long-range bullet puts Juventus in the lead

January 10, 2021 - 9:04 pm

Juventus have taken the lead over Sassuolo early into the second-half thanks to a long-range effort by defender Danilo.

The Old Lady were boosted by the red card given to Pedro Obiang just before the break, and I’m not entirely sure how we failed to break the deadlock before half-time, but we didn’t have to wait that long.

Could this be a contender for goal of the season? Will the floodgates now open for the 10-men of Sassuolo?

Patrick

