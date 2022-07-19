De Ligt
Transfer News

Video – De Ligt arrives for medical ahead of Bayern Munich switch

July 19, 2022 - 5:15 pm

After reaching a full agreement between all parties, Matthijs de Ligt left Juventus to join Bayern Munich for a fee that could reach around 80 million euros.

The Bianconeri gave the defender the green light to join the Bundesliga champions. So on Tuesday, he landed in Germany to complete the switch.

The Dutchman was spotted while arriving for his routine medical tests, before signing a contract with his new club.

He will then take a flight to the United States to join the rest of the squad.

