Matthijs de Ligt
Video – De Ligt, Bonucci and Chiesa appear in new commercial

May 13, 2022 - 12:00 am

Since the days of Alessandro Del Piero, Juventus stars have been a recurrent presence in product commercials.

A host of current Bianconeri stars have taken part in a recent commercial for a bottled water brand. Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Chiesa make appearances, and we can even spot Federico Bernardeschi’s back at the end.

Apparently, drinking this brand can magically teleport the average Juventus fan into the Allianz Stadium to become a part of the squad.

We haven’t tried it yet so we can neither confirm nor deny the claim.

