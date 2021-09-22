Video: De Ligt fires Juventus into the lead with the fifth goal of the clash

Juventus have found themselves ahead after a dramatic 72 minutes of action, with Matthijs De Ligt’s goal making it 3-2.

It has been a crazy fixture, with the Old Lady firing themselves ahead before almost instantly being pegged back, and early into the second half they fell behind in the fixture.

Now we amazingly find ourselves back in the lead with only moments remaining in the match, and De Ligt has added another impressive goal to the clash’s tally.

Pictures courtesy of Movistar

Can we finally hold onto the three points?

Patrick