De Ligt
Videos

Video: De Ligt levels for Juventus just before the break

April 9, 2022 - 9:06 pm

Matthijs De Ligt has leapt high in the box to head home just before the break, leaving Juventus to be tied with Cagliari after 45 minutes of play.

The Old Lady will feel relieved to have gotten themselves level before the break, especially after having been the better side throughout the clash thus far.

It was some fine work from Juan Cuadrado down the left to earn us he corner after he forced the save from our rival’s goalkeeper, and he then played a part in setting up the goal shortly after.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

Can we secure all three points in the second-half?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Juventus stung by Pedro’s early strike

April 9, 2022
Juventus will look to quickly get past the disappointing result versus Inter in a home game against the struggling Cagliari.

Image: Confirmed Juventus Team to take on Cagliari

April 9, 2022

Video – On this day, Pogba’s winner decides thrilling Milan-Juventus battle

April 9, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.