Video: De Ligt punishes slack marking to head Juve clear

April 21, 2021 - 9:17 pm

Matthijs De Ligt has headed Juventus into a 3-1 lead over Parma.

The Old Lady had trailed in this match, but after two players who hadn’t scored this season before today’s match have scored a combined three goals, we now find ourselves comfortably ahead.

The Dutch defender has found himself in space at the the front post as Juan Cuadrado whipped his ball in, and he’s directed his header in on goal.


Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

I’m sure I’m not alone in believing there will be a fourth soon…

Patrick

