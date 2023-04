In an interview with the official Serie A YouTube channel, Mattia De Sciglio recalled his memorable goal against Roma last season which sealed Juve’s stunning come-from-behind win.

The versatile fullback says he’s only just hitting his career peak at the age of 30, and he hopes to deliver the goods for many years to come.

The Italian also discusses the growth of his manager Max Allegri who guided him in three different spells (one at Milan and two in Turin).