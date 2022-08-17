de sciglio
Club News

Video – De Sciglio surprises the Allianz Stadium with stunning piece of skill

August 17, 2022 - 4:00 pm

On Monday night, Juventus started their Serie A campaign with a win over Sassuolo. While Angel Di Maria displayed some of usual flicks and tricks, Mattia De Sciglio contributed with a piece of his own.

The Italian replaced Alex Sandro in the second half, and stunned the Allianz crowd with a delightful piece of skill.

The fullback brought down the ball between two opponents with his first touch before swiftly releasing a teammate with a wonderful backheel pass.

