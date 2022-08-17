Video – De Sciglio surprises the Allianz Stadium with stunning piece of skill

On Monday night, Juventus started their Serie A campaign with a win over Sassuolo. While Angel Di Maria displayed some of usual flicks and tricks, Mattia De Sciglio contributed with a piece of his own.
The Italian replaced Alex Sandro in the second half, and stunned the Allianz crowd with a delightful piece of skill.
The fullback brought down the ball between two opponents with his first touch before swiftly releasing a teammate with a wonderful backheel pass.
Liberarsi dalla pressione in stile 🤩 Stop e tacco di @mattia_desci ✨ pic.twitter.com/gPQnoWZNdK
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) August 17, 2022
No Comments