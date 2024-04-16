On Monday, Juventus Women sustained a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Roma Women who are now on the cusp of clinching the Scudetto title.

Alayah Pilgrim put the Giallorosse in the lead in the 5th minute but Arianna Caruso and Cristiana Girelli combined to score the equalizer.

However, Barbara Bonansea earned a second yellow card in the 80th minute, giving the Romans a numerical advantage, which allowed them to grab the winner a few minutes later, thus opening a 13-point gap on top of the table.

This would be Roma’s second league title in a row after ending Juve’s five-year winning dynasty last season.