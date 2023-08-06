Throughout the club’s US summer tour, the official Juventus YouTube channel has been running a series of fun challenges.

In the latest installment, two teenagers went head-to-head in a juggling challenge. But instead of a football, Dean Huijsen and Joseph Nonge had to juggle a series of unexpected items, including an American football and a playing dice.

In the end, it was the Belgian midfielder who emerged victorious by scoring 37 points while the Dutch defender registered 32 touches.