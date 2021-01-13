Videos

Video: Debut goal for youngster puts Juventus ahead in ET

January 13, 2021 - 10:13 pm

Hamza Rafia has scored a clinical debut goal to put Juventus ahead against Genoa in extra time of the Coppa Italia.

The 21 year-old is making his first senior appearance having come off the bench in the second-half, and has capped off his first outing with the goal to put our side ahead.

Juventus had taken a nice 2-0 lead inside the first 23 minutes of play, but found themselves level going into the final 15 minutes of action, and Rafia’s extra time goal will hopefully go down as the winner.

Will the goal have saved his manager’s blushes?

