Video: Dejan Kulusevski scores the opener against his former side

December 19, 2020 - 8:16 pm

Juventus have taken an early lead against Parma thanks to youngster Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish international spent last season on loan with the Gialloblu where he made a huge impact, but has taken little time to open the scoring against his former side.

Kulusevski found himself free in the box thanks to the low cross from his team-mate, and he made no mistake in firing deep into the bottom corner to put our side 1-0 up.

