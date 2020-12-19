Video: Dejan Kulusevski scores the opener against his former side

Juventus have taken an early lead against Parma thanks to youngster Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swedish international spent last season on loan with the Gialloblu where he made a huge impact, but has taken little time to open the scoring against his former side.

Kulusevski found himself free in the box thanks to the low cross from his team-mate, and he made no mistake in firing deep into the bottom corner to put our side 1-0 up.

Was it ever going to be anyone else? 🤷 Dejan Kulusevski gives Juve the lead against his former club 👀 pic.twitter.com/HMb018nE44 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 19, 2020

Patrick