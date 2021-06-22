Club News

Video – Del Piero admits he never wanted to leave Juventus in 2012

June 22, 2021 - 11:00 pm

Whilst acting as an anchor for ESPN, Juventus icon, Alessandro Del Piero, gave his thoughts on Gianluigi Buffon’s return to Parma, saying it was the right move for the legendary goalkeeper.

However, the discussion soon turned to the former striker’s own career, as he admitted that he wanted to stay with the Bianconeri beyond the 19 years he spent at the club.

The legendary number 10 was cautious upon discussing the matter, and reveals that he never went back to watch his old team inside the Allianz stadium – perhaps for emotional reasons.

Del Piero joined Juventus in 1993, and went on to win all major trophies with the club and breaking all personal records, before having to leave in 2012, when the management opted against renewing his contract.

