Video – Del Piero and Marcotti weigh in on Ronaldo situation

August 24, 2021 - 5:30 pm

One hour before the kickoff in Udine, Cristiano Ronaldo’s exclusion from Juve’s starting lineup stole all the headlines, with reports claiming that he’s still eager on leaving the club this summer. Bianconeri icon, Alessandro Del Piero, and famous Italian journalist, Gab Marcotti, discussed the situation on ESPN.

Marcotti believes that the club should have announced the decision to leave Ronaldo on the bench few days in prior to avoid controversy, but Del Piero felt that it would have created an even bigger media storm.

Nonetheless, both men agreed that the Portuguese would likely remain in Turin, even though anything can still happen on the market.

