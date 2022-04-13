Video – Del Piero and Modric hug goes viral following Champions League thriller

On Tuesday night, Chelsea were en route towards a memorable victory over Real Madid in the Champions League Quarter Finals after turning the result upside-down with three goals at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

However, Luka Modric stole the headlines by salvaging Los Blancos with a moment of pure magic, providing Rodrygo with an extraordinary assist to force extra-time. The Spaniards would then seal qualification thanks to Karim Benzema’s winner.

After the match, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero embraced the Croatian, congratulating him for his display.

The Madrid star appeared delighted to share the moment with the Italian legend who was working as a pitch-side pundit.