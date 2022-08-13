Del Piero Nedved
Video – Del Piero and Nedved recall old memories in Los Angeles

August 13, 2022 - 9:30 pm

During the club’s US tour, Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved took the opportunity to reunite with fellow legend Alessandro Del Piero who currently resides in Los Angeles.

The former teammates recalled some of the memories during their time together at the club, including Nedved’s relentless work ethic and Del Piero’s elusive talent, all while taking a relaxing walk through Venice Beach, California.

ADP also reveals his friend’s ice hockey talent, while claiming to be the better golfer of the two.

