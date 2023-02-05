Video – Del Piero and Toni combine to score the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2011, Juventus enjoyed their time in Sardinia, beating Cagliari with three goals to one.

But while Alessandro Matri was the ultimate star of the show thanks to personal hattrick against his former employers, Alessandro Del Piero and Luca Toni combined to deliver the highlight of the evening.

The legendary captain delivered an exquisite cross for the big striker who scored a spectacular header from the edge of the box, earning the recognition as the Goal of the Day.