Club News

Video – Del Piero and Toni combine to score the Goal of the Day

February 5, 2023 - 11:59 pm

On this day in 2011, Juventus enjoyed their time in Sardinia, beating Cagliari with three goals to one.

But while Alessandro Matri was the ultimate star of the show thanks to personal hattrick against his former employers, Alessandro Del Piero and Luca Toni combined to deliver the highlight of the evening.

The legendary captain delivered an exquisite cross for the big striker who scored a spectacular header from the edge of the box, earning the recognition as the Goal of the Day.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

di maria

Luca Toni compares two Juventus stars to former Bayern Munich legend

February 5, 2023
Kean

Who are the fastest players at Juventus?

February 5, 2023
cuadrado

Cuadrado is close to his 300th Juventus appearance but will he get a new deal?

February 5, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.