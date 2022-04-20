Club News

Video – Del Piero and Trzeguet combine for the Goal of the Day

April 20, 2022 - 6:30 pm

On this day in 2008, Juventus travelled to Bergamo for a meeting with Atalanta. Club icon Alessandro Del Piero was enjoying a career revival at the time, and he punished La Dea’s defenses by scoring a personal hattrick.

But the most memorable strike saw him and David Trezeguet combine to score an absolute beauty. The Frenchman provided a sublime assist with a through ball, allowing the Italian to smash it past the goalkeeper.

The official Juventus Twitter account picked it as the Goal of the Day.

