Video – Del Piero asks the fans to pick his best career goal

Adopting the Oscar theme, Alessandro Del Piero announced five of his most stunning goals as the nominees for his best career goal and asked the fans to pick their favorite.

The candidates for the honor are his early career volley against Fiorentina, his signature lob versus Borussia Dortmund, his last-gasp goal against Germany in the 2006 World Cup, the fabulous freekick against Zenit, and finally the brilliant effort against Real Madrid’s Iker Casillas.

So which one would you choose?