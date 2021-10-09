Alessandro Del Piero
Club News

Video – Del Piero believes Juventus will come good under Allegri’s guidance

October 9, 2021 - 6:00 pm

Following a terrible start to the season, Juve’s results are beginning to improve, and club icon Alessandro Del Piero feels that the Bianconeri will eventually regain their winning identity and defensive solidity under the tutelage of Max Allegri.

The legendary striker was speaking to the ESPN studios, and although he believes that the Old Lady can still bounce back in the table, he admits that this time it would be a more difficult task, as the team is no longer feared as it used to be in the past after being dethroned by Inter last season.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pellegrini

Opinion: Three Juventus players who should leave the club for their own good

October 9, 2021
Dybala

Dybala to 2026? The Argentine is pushing for an extra year at Juventus

October 9, 2021
Arthur

Juventus beat Alessandria with last minute winner – The Tops and Flops

October 9, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.