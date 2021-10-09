Video – Del Piero believes Juventus will come good under Allegri’s guidance

Following a terrible start to the season, Juve’s results are beginning to improve, and club icon Alessandro Del Piero feels that the Bianconeri will eventually regain their winning identity and defensive solidity under the tutelage of Max Allegri.

The legendary striker was speaking to the ESPN studios, and although he believes that the Old Lady can still bounce back in the table, he admits that this time it would be a more difficult task, as the team is no longer feared as it used to be in the past after being dethroned by Inter last season.