Video – Del Piero believes Pogba made the right decision with number 10 jersey

Following his return to Juventus, Paul Pogba will once again don the number 10 jersey which he had worn during his final season prior to leaving the club.

The Frenchman has received the blessing of arguably the greatest number 10 in the Bianconeri’s history,

Alessandro Del Piero believes the 29-year-old made the right decision by opting to wear the legendary number, even though he has different characteristics from the typical number 10.

The iconic star also appreciates the fact that Pogba made the decision to rejoin Juventus with his heart, which suggests that the latter will be ready to fight for the cause.