Video – Del Piero breaks down Italy’s beautiful win over Belgium

On Friday night, Italy came out as the victor from the top Euro 2020 quarter finals clash against Belgium at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

After a thrilling first half display, the Azzurri took the lead through Nicolo Barella and then added the second via Lorenzo Insigne’s curler, whilst Romelu Lukaku’s penalty wasn’t enough for the Red Devils.

Juventus icon and ESPN pundit, Alessandro Del Piero, saw a beautiful performance from Roberto Mancini’s men, and highlighted the importance of the defensive work that led to retrieving the ball quickly and scoring goals.