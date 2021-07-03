Club News

Video – Del Piero breaks down Italy’s beautiful win over Belgium

July 3, 2021 - 3:00 pm

On Friday night, Italy came out as the victor from the top Euro 2020 quarter finals clash against Belgium at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

After a thrilling first half display, the Azzurri took the lead through Nicolo Barella and then added the second via Lorenzo Insigne’s curler, whilst Romelu Lukaku’s penalty wasn’t enough for the Red Devils.

Juventus icon and ESPN pundit, Alessandro Del Piero, saw a beautiful performance from Roberto Mancini’s men, and highlighted the importance of the defensive work that led to retrieving the ball quickly and scoring goals.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Andrea Barzagli

Barzagli won’t join Allegri’s staff – here’s his next career path

July 3, 2021

“It’ll be a battle to the end” Bonucci hypes up Spain clash

July 3, 2021
Bonucci Chiellini

“The Best Center Backs in the World” – Germany legend hails Juventus pair – (Image)

July 3, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.