Del Piero
Club News

Video – Del Piero explains how he ended up signing for Juventus in 1993

July 5, 2022 - 10:00 pm

After leaving the club in 2012, Alessandro Del Piero left behind what is arguably the biggest legacy in Juventus history.

However, things could have gone differently in 1993, as Milan were also interested in the teenage version of the striker.

But as the man himself explains, the good rapport between the Pescara director and Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti was enough to forge the deal between the two sides, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The iconic player also reveals that he was already a childhood Bianconeri supporter before joining the club, as it was a tradition within his family.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bernardeschi

Departing Juventus player edges closer towards La Liga side

July 5, 2022
Bremer

Inter sense Juventus danger and accelerate negotiations for coveted defender

July 5, 2022
Pogba

The expected timings of Pogba and Di Maria’s arrivals to Juventus

July 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.