Video – Del Piero explains how he ended up signing for Juventus in 1993

After leaving the club in 2012, Alessandro Del Piero left behind what is arguably the biggest legacy in Juventus history.

However, things could have gone differently in 1993, as Milan were also interested in the teenage version of the striker.

But as the man himself explains, the good rapport between the Pescara director and Juventus legend Giampiero Boniperti was enough to forge the deal between the two sides, and the rest, as they say, is history.

The iconic player also reveals that he was already a childhood Bianconeri supporter before joining the club, as it was a tradition within his family.