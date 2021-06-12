Video – Del Piero explains what went right for Italy against Turkey

Following Italy’s grand 3-0 victory over Turkey in the opening fixture of Euro 2020, Alessandro Del Piero was present in ESPN’s studios to break down the action.

The Juventus icon hailed the Azzurri’s consistent display from start to finish, but felt that the spaces between the Turkish lines in the second half allowed the hosts to score their goals.

The show’s host also pointed out that Ciro Immobile became the first Italy player to score a goal and produce an assist during a Euro match since Del Piero against Sweden in 2000.