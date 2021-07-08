Video – Del Piero explains why England is a good matchup for Italy

Following Italy’s dramatic win over Spain in the Euro 2020 semi finals, Juventus legend, Alessandro Del Piero, and former Wales manager, Chris Coleman, gave their views on the outcome of the match.

Despite wasting a decisive spot kick in the shootouts, Coleman said that Spain should be thankful for Alvaro Morata, as without his goal, the match would have ended earlier.

For his part, Del Piero was very impressed by Spain teenager Pedri, and feels that England would a good matchup for the Azzurri, as the Three Lions will be under pressure to win at their home turf in Wembley, whilst Italy will relish their underdog status.