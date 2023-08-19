The official Juventus Twitter account posted a light-hearted video featuring a host of the club’s stars from the men’s and women’s squads, in addition to the legendary Alessandro Del Piero and Claudio Marchisio.
The video is supposedly a “Family Portrait” that shows the club’s stars living and serving in a black and white castle.
Manuel Locatelli took butler duties while Federico Gatti served as the doorman with Danilo the cook. Naturally, Il Pinturicchio assumed painting duties.
Every family is unique in their own way 🦓@adidasfootball and Juventus present 'Ritratto di Famiglia' – our family portrait, and a day in the life of our family villa 🏡
We can't wait for the season to start.
FINO ALLA FINE 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/iOwv1x5Rtg
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) August 19, 2023
