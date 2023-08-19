The official Juventus Twitter account posted a light-hearted video featuring a host of the club’s stars from the men’s and women’s squads, in addition to the legendary Alessandro Del Piero and Claudio Marchisio.

The video is supposedly a “Family Portrait” that shows the club’s stars living and serving in a black and white castle.

Manuel Locatelli took butler duties while Federico Gatti served as the doorman with Danilo the cook. Naturally, Il Pinturicchio assumed painting duties.