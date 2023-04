During his appearance on CBS, Alessandro Del Piero “entered the mixer” hosted by Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards.

The legendary Juventus captain answered some interesting questions. Although he admitted that it’s hard to choose the greatest Italian player of all time, he eventually chose Milan icon Paolo Maldini.

The retired striker also described Gianluigi Buffon as slightly “crazy”, and said that he’d pick himself to take a penalty kick if his life depended on it.