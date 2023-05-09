Club News

Video – Del Piero, Pirlo and some of the most insane Juventus goals

May 9, 2023 - 10:00 am

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded an amazing video montage featuring insane goals scored by some of the club’s biggest legends.

Inevitably, Alessandro Del Piero made the cut with several entrees, including his memorable brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League and his epic volley in the comeback win over Fiorentina.

The compilation also features Andrea Pirlo’s last-second winner in the Derby della Mole and some stunning solo efforts from French icons Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Bonansea Juventus

Video – Juventus Women squander two-goal lead against Inter

May 9, 2023
Cassano

Cassano gives bold prediction on Juventus: “They will send Allegri packing”

May 9, 2023

Stats shed light on Danilo’s impressive display for Juventus against Atalanta

May 9, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Uncle Petter May 9, 2023 at 2:11 pm

    There are at least 10 Zidane goals and 20 Platini goals not on that list. Platini vs Ancona. 20 year olds who think McKennie was a great midfielder makes these compilations.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.