Video – Del Piero, Pirlo and some of the most insane Juventus goals

The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded an amazing video montage featuring insane goals scored by some of the club’s biggest legends.

Inevitably, Alessandro Del Piero made the cut with several entrees, including his memorable brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League and his epic volley in the comeback win over Fiorentina.

The compilation also features Andrea Pirlo’s last-second winner in the Derby della Mole and some stunning solo efforts from French icons Michel Platini and Zinedine Zidane.