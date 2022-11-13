Club News

Video – Del Piero, Pjanic and the best Juventus memories against Lazio

November 13, 2022 - 6:00 pm

In the hours leading up to the big encounter against Lazio, the official Juventus Twitter has recalled some of the Old Lady’s best memories when hosting the capital side in Turin.

The most recent dates back to August 2018, when Miralem Pjanic broke the deadlock with a lovely strike. Mario Mandzukic then sealed the win with a second goal.

The account also tweeted two older meetings (from 2011/12 and 2008/09) which featured some fabulous goals from Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Simone Pepe.

