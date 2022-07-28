Video – Del Piero points out to the most worrying aspect of Pogba’s injury

Last weekend, Paul Pogba sustained an injury during a Juventus training session, and is set for some time off the pitch.

During an appearance for ESPN, Bianconeri icon Alessandro Del Piero feels that the Frenchman will eventually return to action and lend a helping hand to the team, but missing out on pre-season remains a concern.

However, the former number 10 is mostly worried about the manner in which the midfielder sustained the injury in the first place, as it occurred during the warmup before training session, which could suggest that there’s a problem in his muscle structure.