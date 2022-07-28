pogba
Club News

Video – Del Piero points out to the most worrying aspect of Pogba’s injury

July 28, 2022 - 8:00 pm

Last weekend, Paul Pogba sustained an injury during a Juventus training session, and is set for some time off the pitch.

During an appearance for ESPN, Bianconeri icon Alessandro Del Piero feels that the Frenchman will eventually return to action and lend a helping hand to the team, but missing out on pre-season remains a concern.

However, the former number 10 is mostly worried about the manner in which the midfielder sustained the injury in the first place, as it occurred during the warmup before training session, which could suggest that there’s a problem in his muscle structure.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Luis Muriel

Experienced Atalanta striker remains an option for Juventus

July 28, 2022

Juventus continue to monitor several options for left-back role

July 28, 2022
Kean

Young Juventus striker set to stay after regaining the club’s trust

July 28, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.