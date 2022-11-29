Video – Del Piero reassures Juventus fans and is doesn’t rule out a return

Amidst all chaos last night, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero was pressed to comment on the club’s dire situation while acting as a pundit in Bein Sport’s World Cup coverage.
The iconic striker picked his words carefully while trying to reassure the fans. He suggests that the ongoing investigation is primarily a problem for the directors involved rather than Juventus as an entity.
When Nigel De Jong asked if he would return to help the club in its hour of need, Del Piero surely didn’t rule out the idea, while cheekily stating that he still has a house in Turin.
🚨 All Juventus board members, including President Andrea Agnelli and vice-chairman Pavel Nedved have resigned.#Juve legend @delpieroale explains what has happened and discusses the possibility of returning to the club… pic.twitter.com/4Ux5Xrz2eZ
— beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 28, 2022
We need some competence and expertise in here. Alex might not want to get his hands dirty right now. He will always be legendary for sticking with us during the most once-sided punishment in sporting history (check Judge Porceddu) but I don`t want his legacy to be tarnished in this as Nedved`s is right now , without the full facts of course.