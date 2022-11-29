Video – Del Piero reassures Juventus fans and is doesn’t rule out a return

Amidst all chaos last night, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero was pressed to comment on the club’s dire situation while acting as a pundit in Bein Sport’s World Cup coverage.

The iconic striker picked his words carefully while trying to reassure the fans. He suggests that the ongoing investigation is primarily a problem for the directors involved rather than Juventus as an entity.

When Nigel De Jong asked if he would return to help the club in its hour of need, Del Piero surely didn’t rule out the idea, while cheekily stating that he still has a house in Turin.