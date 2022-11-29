Alessandro Del Piero
Club News

Video – Del Piero reassures Juventus fans and is doesn’t rule out a return

November 29, 2022 - 11:30 am

Amidst all chaos last night, Juventus legend Alessandro Del Piero was pressed to comment on the club’s dire situation while acting as a pundit in Bein Sport’s World Cup coverage.

The iconic striker picked his words carefully while trying to reassure the fans. He suggests that the ongoing investigation is primarily a problem for the directors involved rather than Juventus as an entity.

When Nigel De Jong asked if he would return to help the club in its hour of need, Del Piero surely didn’t rule out the idea, while cheekily stating that he still has a house in Turin.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Massimiliano Allegri

What do Juventus risk in the financial investigation?

November 29, 2022
Cherubini

What happens to Allegri and Cherubini following the board’s resignation?

November 29, 2022

Who are the ten resigned Juventus directors?

November 29, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn November 29, 2022 at 11:57 am

    We need some competence and expertise in here. Alex might not want to get his hands dirty right now. He will always be legendary for sticking with us during the most once-sided punishment in sporting history (check Judge Porceddu) but I don`t want his legacy to be tarnished in this as Nedved`s is right now , without the full facts of course.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.