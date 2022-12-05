Video – Del Piero recalls his magical goal against Fiorentina

Throughout his illustrious stint at Juventus, legendary captain Alessandro Del Piero scored a plethora of stunning goals.

Nonetheless, his most iconic strike dates all the way back to the 4th of December 1994 when he stunned the world with a marvelous piece of magic against Fiorentina.

The retired striker celebrated the 28th anniversary of the unforgettable volley by posting it on his Instagram account, much to the delight of his loyal supporters who urged him to return to the club in a managerial role.