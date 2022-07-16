Video – Del Piero shares his own experience from Conte’s grueling pre-season training sessions

After joining Tottenham in the middle of the previous campaign, Antonio Conte is currently having his first pre-season in charge of the North London side.

As videos showing Spurs players struggling to cope with the pace of the manager’s grueling training sessions, Alessandro Del Piero added his own input by sharing how Conte used to force the Juventus players to run back and forth the pitch 42 times in the summer heat of Philadelphia, while explaining how this method would eventually pay dividends.