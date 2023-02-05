Video – Del Piero urges Juventus stars to stay at the club and earn worldwide respect

In his recent appearance on ESPN, Juventus icon Alessandro Del Piero admits that the club will struggle to maintain some of their stars amidst the current legal and financial crisis.

Nonetheless, the Italian legend urges the Bianconeri players to follow his example (from 2006) and stick by the Old Lady through her darkest hour. The retired striker explains that this gesture would gain them the respect of football fans worldwide, regardless of their feelings towards Juve.