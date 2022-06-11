Video – Del Piero vs Baggio: Pick your favorite piece of skill

With the action on the pitch currently halted, the official Juventus Twitter account decided to recall some of the most fascinating magicians in the club’s history and ask the fans to pick their favorite.

First we have Alessandro Del Piero nutmegging an opponent with a simple touch.

Then, his predecessor Roberto Baggio leaves the Milan defender on the ground with his majestic dribbling skills.

So which one is your favorite? Personally, I’d lean towards the Divine Ponytail.