Club News

Video – Del Piero weighs in on Italy’s big win against Switzerland

June 17, 2021 - 5:00 pm

Following Italy’s 3-0 win over Switzerland on Wednesday, Alessandro Del Piero and Steve McManaman joined ESPN’s studios to give their output on the Azzurri’s latest impressive performance.

The Juventus legend feels that the national team is in a perfect situation at the moment, and gave credit for the manager’s work and the way he tried new tactical setups during the match whilst introducing new players.

Moreover, the infamous number 10 explained how playing on his own turf at the Stadio Olimpico is giving Lazio’s Ciro Immobile a major boost in confidence as he continues to score goals for Italy.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Conflicting reports on the potential Pogba-Ronaldo swap deal

June 17, 2021

Italian newspapers choose Juventus target as ultimate man of the match for Italy

June 17, 2021
Chiellini

Chiellini set for medical tests today following his injury against Switzerland

June 17, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.