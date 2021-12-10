Del Piero
Video – Del Piero would have given the Ballon d’Or to his compatriot

December 10, 2021 - 12:45 am

After missing two decisive penalty kicks against Switzerland that could eventually cost Italy a World Cup spot, Jorginho’s popularity took a hit in his adopted nation.

And yet, Alessandro Del Piero would have handed the Ballon d’Or to the Chelsea midfielder who collected the biggest trophies of the year 2021.

The former Napoli man finished third behind Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, but the Juventus icon admitted at the end that a part of his choice is due to the fact that Jorginho is his compatriot.

