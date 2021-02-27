Club News

Video – Del Piero’s backheel is the goal of the day

February 27, 2021 - 11:00 pm

On February 27 of the year 2005, Juventus hosted Siena at the Stadio delle Alpi.

The lucky crowd on that day were lucky to witness another brilliant Alessandro Del Piero goal.

The legendary captain received an assist from Marcelo Zalayeta and sent the ball beyond the goalkeeper with a sublime backheel.

The club’s official Twitter account chose this masterpiece as the goal of the day.

The great Italian scored several stunning goals throughout his illusive career, and this is undoubtedly one of them.

 

