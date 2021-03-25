Video – Del Piero’s cheeky finish against Inter wins goal of the day

After years of struggles, the 2011/12 season saw Juventus reclaim the Italian crown.

On this day in 2012, Juventus had to make a statement when hosting their arch-rivals Inter at the Allianz stadium for the first time.

Martin Caceres broke the deadlock in the 56th minute, but it was the Old Lady’s captain and icon who sealed the victory with a second goal.

Arturo Vidal’s sublime through ball shattered the Nerazzurri defense, and the number 10 found himself one-on-one against Julio Cesar.

Instead of going for power, the Italian great drilled a smart shot towards the bottom corner.