Ahead of tonight’s clash, the official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video containing ten of the best goals scored by the Bianconeri at home against Atalanta.

Legendary captain Alessandro Del Piero was the ultimate star of the montage. The iconic striker scored his final goal for the club against La Dea in 2012. He also delivered a sensational freekick on a previous occasion.

The list also featured some amazing entrees from Cristiano Zanetti, Andrea Pirlo, Roberto Baggio and Federico Chiesa.