Video – Del Piero’s first international goal

March 10, 2021 - 1:30 am

Alessandro Del Piero enjoyed a glorious international career which reached its peak with the 2006 World Cup triumph.

The Juventus legend scored 27 goals in his 91 appearances for Italy.

Nonetheless, his first goal in the famous Blue shirt came against Lithuania during a qualifier match for Euro 96.

Although it took a slight deflection, it was another signature goal for the Juventus icon, as he cut from the left side before curling a shot with his right towards the far corner.

The video below also includes the first international goals scored by the legendary Giuseppe Giannini, Gianfranco Zola, as well as former Bianconeri stars Pierluigi Casiraghi and Fabio Cannavaro.

