Video – Del Piero’s unstoppable strike wins Goal of the Day

On this day in 2002, Empoli hosted Juventus at the Stadio Castellani, and the Bianconeri captain proved to be decisive yet again.

Alessandro Del Piero opened the scoring from an early spot kick, but he returned later in the second half to seal the result with a wonderful goal.

Il Pinturicchio brought a long ball down effortlessly with his chest, made a short run to the penalty box, and unleashed an unstoppable shot that landed in the far top corner.