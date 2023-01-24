sandro
Video – Del Piero’s volley against Inter is the Goal of the Day

January 24, 2023 - 12:30 am

On this day in 2008, Inter hosted Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza for the first leg of the Coppa Italia Quarterfinal.

The Nerazzurri were leading 2-0 until the final 15 minutes, but the Bianconeri managed to leveled the score with goals from Alessandro Del Piero and Jean-Alain Boumsong.

The club’s official Twitter account picked the captain’s lovely volley as the Goal of the Day. Sadly for Claudio Ranieri’s men, they were then eliminated following a 2-3 loss in the second leg.

