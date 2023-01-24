Video – Del Piero’s volley against Inter is the Goal of the Day

On this day in 2008, Inter hosted Juventus at the Giuseppe Meazza for the first leg of the Coppa Italia Quarterfinal.

The Nerazzurri were leading 2-0 until the final 15 minutes, but the Bianconeri managed to leveled the score with goals from Alessandro Del Piero and Jean-Alain Boumsong.

The club’s official Twitter account picked the captain’s lovely volley as the Goal of the Day. Sadly for Claudio Ranieri’s men, they were then eliminated following a 2-3 loss in the second leg.