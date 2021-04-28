Video: Delightful Llorente backheel makes Juventus’s #GoalOfTheDay

Marcos Llorente is credited with today’s #GoalOfTheDay for his backheeled effort for Juventus against Sassuolo.
The Spaniard sealed our victory with the fourth goal of the 3-1 win back in 2014 with this effort, in a game we had initially been trailing 1-0 in the first-half.
Llorente scored a number of delightful strikes in his short two-year stay in Turin, but definitely left his mark on the fans.
🦁 @llorentefer19 di tacco ⚽#GoalOfTheDay powered by @linglong_llit pic.twitter.com/gfZgt6dgFf
— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) April 28, 2021
There was reports that we were considering bringing him back in January as cover, but he eventually joined Udinese instead.
Patrick
No Comments