Video: Delightful Llorente backheel makes Juventus’s #GoalOfTheDay

Marcos Llorente is credited with today’s #GoalOfTheDay for his backheeled effort for Juventus against Sassuolo.

The Spaniard sealed our victory with the fourth goal of the 3-1 win back in 2014 with this effort, in a game we had initially been trailing 1-0 in the first-half.

Llorente scored a number of delightful strikes in his short two-year stay in Turin, but definitely left his mark on the fans.

There was reports that we were considering bringing him back in January as cover, but he eventually joined Udinese instead.

