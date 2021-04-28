Video: Delightful Llorente backheel makes Juventus’s #GoalOfTheDay

April 28, 2021 - 7:15 pm

Marcos Llorente is credited with today’s #GoalOfTheDay for his backheeled effort for Juventus against Sassuolo.

The Spaniard sealed our victory with the fourth goal of the 3-1 win back in 2014 with this effort, in a game we had initially been trailing 1-0 in the first-half.

Llorente scored a number of delightful strikes in his short two-year stay in Turin, but definitely left his mark on the fans.

There was reports that we were considering bringing him back in January as cover, but he eventually joined Udinese instead.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus overhaul to focus on Paulo Dybala not Ronaldo

April 28, 2021

Juventus appear to be stalling on captain Chiellini

April 28, 2021

Juventus leader claimed to be ‘crazy’ keen on Barcelona switch

April 28, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.