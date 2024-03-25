Italian football journalist Fabiana Della Valle expects Juventus to shift into a different tactical setup starting next season.

The experienced journalist envisions this tactical change regardless of whether the club sticks with Max Allegri or appoints a new manager.

She believes that the Bianconeri will drop the 3-5-2 system in favor of a formation that includes an attacking trident, either 4-3-3 or 3-4-3.

Therefore, Juventus are looking to bolster their options on the wings for next season.

Della Valle confirms that the management is monitoring Mason Greenwood who could be available for around 20 million euros, as his contract with Man Utd will expire in 2025.

However, the Englishman won’t necessarily arrive as a replacement for Federico Chiesa, as the management is looking to maintain the Italian’s services by extending his contract at least until 2026.

The Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on Felipe Anderson who could arrive as a free agent if he decides to see out his Lazio contract.