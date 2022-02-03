Video – Denis Zakaria chooses his Juventus squad number

On Monday, Denis Zakaria completed a deadline day switch from Borussia Monchengladbach to Juventus following months of speculations.

The Swiss international was eager to join the Bianconeri as early as January instead of waiting for the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

The club’s official Twitter account dropped a video that shows the midfielder receiving the famous black and white jersey with the number 28 on the back.

We can only hope that it brings him luck.