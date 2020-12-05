Videos

Video: Derby magic as Juventus take lead at the death

December 5, 2020 - 6:52 pm

Leonardo Bonucci has scored in the 90th minute of the Turin derby to put Juventus ahead at the death.

Torino have led for most of the match after scoring inside the opening 10 minutes, only to be pegged back by Weston McKennie with 15 minutes to go, and be losing going into injury time.

Leo Bonucci is up for the corner, but it is way long, and Juan Cuadrado plays in a fine inswinging cross to find the veteran defender inside the box to nod home.

Will it be the winning goal?

