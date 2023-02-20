Paredes
Video – Di Maria and Paredes take the seven-second challenge

February 20, 2023 - 12:30 pm

Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes challenge one another to answer as many questions in just seven seconds.

It started with the midfielder interrogating his friend and teammate, and the experienced winger found little success, even struggling to name five world champions who played for Juventus (despite being one of them).

For his part, Paredes did significantly better, both on personal questions and the ones related to the club. Let’s hope he transcends this impressive form to the pitch.

