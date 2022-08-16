Video – Di Maria and Pogba at J-Medical centre

Tuesday proved to be a busy day for the J-Medical centre, as the club’s two big free agent signings arrived in the morning to underwent some tests.

Paul Pogba had been out of action since sustaining an injury during the Bianconeri’s US tour, and his condition has been a topic of great debate.

For his part, Angel Di Maria left the pitch with a knock on Monday night against Sassuolo, and his diagnosis revealed that he’ll be out with an adductor injury for at least ten days.