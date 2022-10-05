Club News, Videos

Video – Di Maria and Rabiot combine to put Juventus one up against Maccabi Haifa

October 5, 2022 - 8:59 pm

It took a while to come and thanks to a wonderful pass from Angel di Maria and a thumping finish from Adrien Rabiot, Juventus ended the first half one goal to the good over Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League this evening at the Allianz Stadium.

It was hardly vintage Juventus in that first half and the fans were clearly becoming restless but nerves have now been settled and hopefully, the lads will not revert to type in the second half and instead look for more goals.

Here is the goal and what a beauty it was.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus v Maccabi Haifa

Confirmed Juventus team to face Maccabi Haifa

October 5, 2022
Theo Hernandez

Milan to recover star player prior to Juventus clash

October 5, 2022

Former Juventus wingback announces retirement from the sport

October 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.